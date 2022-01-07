ANC distances itself from Magashule’s visit during birthday celebrations

Citizen Reporter

The African National Congress (ANC) has distanced itself from a planned visit to Limpopo by suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule on Friday.

The party’s Sumbandila branch in the Vhembe district had planned to host Magashule at an event on the sidelines of the ANC’s 110th anniversary celebrations this weekend.

A poster that is circulating on social media states that Magashule was set to visit orphans, and donate soccer kits after attending a soccer tournament in Madimbo village.

In a letter, the ANC’s regional secretary Rudzani Lubere reminded Sumbandila branch chairperson Fistos Mafela that Magashule is suspended.

“The National Executive Committee resolved that Secretary-General [Magashule] is not allowed to attend organisational activities or represent the ANC in any activities,” said Lubere.

“Your branch is directed to suspend the visit of Comrade Ace Magashule,” he added.

Magashule was suspended by the ANC after failing to step aside after corruption charges were brought against him.

ANC won’t splash cash

On Thursday the ANC’s head of organising Nomvula Mokonyane said spending on the birthday celebrations won’t “go overboard” because staffers are still owed salaries and benefits.

Mokonyane said her party was encouraged by how its unpaid staffers were volunteering at the event.

“Those of us who are elected are indebted to them. They are showing that over and above being employees, they have a political and organisational responsibility to make this event a success and we thank them. They see a responsibility to help build ANC and revive movements,” she said.

“We are conscious that we cant go overboard while staffers are not paid.”

Additional reporting by Getrude Makhafola

