Politics

ANC could lose more donors if party funding act is amended

The ANC could be hurt even further, if Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's recommendations to change the PPFA are implemented.

General views of the African National Congress (ANC) headquarters Luthuli House in Johannesburg, 9 December 2020. Picture: Michel Bega
The African National Congress (ANC) could bear the brunt of even more of its donors pulling out if any further provisions are added to the Political Party Funding Act (PPFA), according to an expert. Political Futures Consultancy director and political analyst Daniel Silke said the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture’s report could have further negative effects on the ANC's funding. "The funding of the ANC has become problematic. The report has highlighted the dubious relationship between the ANC and their donors ,who might have ill intent when funding the governing party," Silke told The Citizen on Tuesday. Financial crisis The ANC...

