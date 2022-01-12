Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
12 Jan 2022
5:00 am
Politics

Sisulu poised to take on Ramaphosa in December

Sisulu contested Ramaphosa at Nasrec, but lost along with five other presidential candidates.

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: Neil McCartney
Since Jacob Zuma’s exit from active politics and Ace Magashule’s sidelining by the ANC, the Zuma faction has been desperately struggling to find a clear figurehead to represent them at the December 2022 ANC elective conference. Realising that Magashule may be out of the running for the ANC presidency due to his current suspension by the party, the radical economic transformation (RET) forces were now putting their weight behind ANC national executive committee (NEC) member and Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu. At the same time, another RET element wants Zuma’s son, Duduzane, as its presidential candidate. But if a statement...

