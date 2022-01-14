Alex Japho Matlala
2 minute read
14 Jan 2022
5:30 am
Politics

Bumpy road for Ramaphosa ahead of ANC conference

Alex Japho Matlala

Most of Ramaphosa’s detractors who spoke to The Citizen said the “walk in the park to election” may turn into a bumpy road for the 69-year-old Soweto businessman and politician.

President Cyril Ramaphosa speaking at the ANC's January 8th birthday celebrations in Limpopo. Photo: Twitter/@MYANC
The road to the ANC’s 55th elective conference may look like a walk in the park for President Cyril Ramaphosa afterthe Limpopo endorsement, but will that be the case in provinces such as KwaZulu-Natal and Free State, where his political foes, suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule and former president Jacob Zuma come from? This is the question on many of Ramaphosa supporters’ lips, with 11 months to go to the conference in December. While the ANC has not opened the succession debate, some in the party believe those publicly revealing their political allegiances should not go unpunished. ALSO READ: Sisulu poised to...

Read more on these topics