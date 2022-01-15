Eric Naki
Political Editor

15 Jan 2022

Politics

Maile’s intervention in Joburg council affairs could make matters worse – analyst



The ANC, demanded a secret ballot for the election of the council chair of chairs and committee chairs which caused chaos.

The possible intervention of Gauteng MEC for human settlements, urban planning and cooperative governance and traditional affairs Lebogang Maile in the affairs of the Joburg council will only make matters worse, says a political analyst. Expert on leadership and policy Professor Mazwe Majola said Maile’s intervention in council matters had not always yielded good results, but often worsened matters. He was referring to the collapse of the first city council meetingon Thursday when the opposition, led by the ANC, demanded a secret ballot for the election of the council chair of chairs and committee chairs. Council speaker Vasco da Gama...

