Political interference at the heart of SABC infighting – report

Following a hearing in which she was found guilty of airing an interdicted Special Assignment episode, the SABC top bosses have now launched a processes to get rid of head of news Phathiswa Magopeni.

At the heart of the infighting is the alleged political interference into SABC editorial division by leaders of the governing ANC.

Magopeni was found guilty on one of the three charges levelled against her by SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe for failing to ensure that the court order was adhered to and the episode was not aired.

Advocate Nazir Cassim chaired the disciplinary hearing, and ruled that there was no evidence to suggest that she had deliberately defied the court interdict. He recommended that she be given a warning by the SABC board.

Magopeni had also lodged a formal complaint with the SABC against Mxakwe and board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini for alleged editorial interference, and that they were were attempting to remove her from her position.

She further alleged that Mxakwe tried to influence her department on how to cover the aftermath of the death of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini last year.

A complaint by the SABC to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) was also lodged against ANC leaders Fikile Mbalula and deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte.

Duarte allegedly confronted Magopeni over the SABC’s election coverage at the results operations centre in Pretoria. Having complained to the SABC about Mxakwe and Makhathini, the two are said to be unhappy with her grievances.

According to City Press report, the SABC has asked Magopeni to submit a mitigation argument on her concluded disciplinary case, leaving some asking why the public broadcaster is raising matters in a concluded.

Her complaint against Mxakwe and Makhathini has divided the ten-member board, with half siding with Magopeni, arguing for editorial independence, while the others agree with Mxakwe and Makhathini that she be removed.

Although the board agreed that the two men be subjected to a hearing, they could not agree on how to go about it.

One group wanted an independent chairperson to ensure fairness, while the other wanted an internal person to chair the hearing.

According to the report, Magopeni’s refusal to give the go-ahead for a R78 million contract to acquire a new editorial system has further angered Mxakwe and Makhathini.

The CEO, CFO and other executives gave the contract a nod, but it couldn’t go ahead without Magopeni’s signature.

