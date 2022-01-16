‘Factions must forget about factions,’ says Magashule on ANC renewal

Citizen Reporter

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says the governing party must forget about its “self-interests” and “factions” if the organisation is serious about rebuilding and renewal.

Speaking at ANC stalwart Pule Mlambo’s funeral on Saturday morning, Magashule denounced factionalism within the party, calling on “comrades” to unite.

“If we want to renew the ANC, if we are factions, it means factions must forget about factions. Comrades must work as comrades and comrades must look at merit and quality of leadership.

“We must extend our hands. I must extend my hand to the president of the ANC, comrade Cyril Ramaphosa. You must extend your hand to President Jacob Zuma. You must extend your hand to comrade Mbeki, Kgalema and others,” he said.

He also noted the ANC’s poor performance in last year’s local government elections, further saying the party must become humble and accept that its lost power.

The party’s national support dipped below 50% for the first time since the dawn of democracy.

“We have lost elections. [People are saying] we have not lost, we are still the majority party… if you lose power it means you have lost power. If you are not in charge of government it means we are not charge we have lost power,” the secretary-general added.

Magashule was suspended by the ANC last year after failing to step aside. The secretary-general is not allowed to attend organisational activities or represent the ANC in any activities.

He is facing a string of charges in connection to the 2014 asbestos audit tender valued at R255 million.

Delivering the ANC’s January 8 statement during the party’s 110th birthday celebrations in Limpopo, Ramaphosa conceded the party’s structures “are in a poor state” and riddled with “factionalism”.

“We must be forthright in recognising, and deal decisively with, the reality that ANC structures are in a poor state.

“Many of them are focused on internal organisational conflicts, factionalism and furthering the self-interest of individual leaders rather than the aspirations of communities they are meant to serve,” he said.

The ANC president said the party must “undergo a fundamental and lasting process of renewal and rebuilding if it is to remain effective”.

ANC presidency

Meanwhile, Magashule also lambasted the endorsement of some ANC members ahead of the ruling party’s 55th National Conference set to take place in December 2022.

“If you think you can discuss that we want so and so as a leader before the National Executive Committee opens processes of engaging… we are going to elect leaders who just give you money,” he said.

Limpopo Premier and ANC Provincial Chairperson Stan Mathabatha backed Ramaphosa to secure a second term.

Police Minister Bheki Cele also endorsed Ramaphosa for a second term as the ANC’s leader.

But Carl Niehaus, the spokesperson of the disbanded uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA), expressed his disapproval of Ramaphosa’s bid for a second term.

Niehaus, who is known to be a staunch supporter of former president Jacob Zuma, made his stance very clear promoting the hashtag #RamaphosaMustGo once again.

He described Mathabatha’s endorsement “even without a mandate from his province” as an “indecent early rush” and “awful ill-discipline”, saying the ANC Limpopo chair is selling the narrative that Ramaphosa’s candidacy is “inevitable”.