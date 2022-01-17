Ramaphosa wants control of intelligence agencies like Zuma did – FF Plus

Getrude Makhafola

The DA and the FF Plus have slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to his put his ally, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, in charge of political control of the State Security Agency (SSA).

Reacting to Monday’s announcement by Ramaphosa’s office, FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald said this indicated the total failure of state security itself.

“Look at the July unrest, we know there are elements in state security that are favourable to the former president [Jacob Zuma]. The Mufamadi report had serious allegations against the former president and others people. State security has been politicised, but is shouldn’t. The SSA was in favour of the former president, now Ramaphosa wants to ensure it operates in favours of him,” he said.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa gives Gungubele political responsibility for SSA

The intelligence services, which failed to foresee the unrest and looting that happened last year needed a complete overhaul, not a centralisation in the Presidency, he added.

The President said he appointed Gungubele in terms of Section 209 of the Constitution.

“Section 209(2) of the Constitution, which addresses governance of intelligence services, empowers the President to assume political responsibility for intelligence services other than those of the police or national defence force, or to designate a member of Cabinet to assume this responsibility,” read the statement.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa must implement Zondo’s recommendations to save the ANC

Deputy Minister of State Security Zizi Kodwa will remain in his position.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said the announcement was an “unhealthy” development in government. The SSA was still being used to fight internal battled in the governing ANC.

“We have seen how the SSA has been repeatedly abused. Locating it in the presidency plays in that fear of it being used to fight internal ANC factional battles. Minister Gungubele is a very close ally to the president and is in the presidency, and I think all our intelligence services need is a massive overhaul. I was told in a reply that criminal charges are being formulated, but really nothing concrete has been done with the Mufamadi report, more than three years later.”

NOW READ: Gungubele condemns Sisulu article as ‘recklessness of the highest order’