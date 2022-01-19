Kannaland rapist mayor and his fraudster deputy removed after vote of no confidence

Citizen Reporter

The mayor of Kannaland Local Municipality Jeffrey Donson and his deputy, Werner Meshoa, were on Wednesday booted out of office after a motion of no confidence in them succeeded in council.

The Western Cape municipality was thrust into the spotlight last year after the municipal elections, when it emerged that Donson and Meshoa were re-elected into office in spite of their criminal records.

Their election caused an uproar as South Africans questioned government’s commitment to dealing with criminal leaders.

Donson was convicted of indecent assault and seven counts of statutory rape in 2008, while Meshoa was found guilty by the Ladismith Regional Court for fraud and defeating the ends of justice in January 2021.

Motion of no confidence

The motion of no confidence in Donson and Meshoa, who are both members of the Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa (Icosa), was tabled last week by Rodge Albertus on behalf of the majority of the Kannaland council. Albertus is a councillor from the Kannaland Independent Party (KIP).

The municipal council of Kannaland consists of councillors from the Democratic Alliance (DA), African National Congress (ANC), Icosa and the KIP.

According to a News24 report, an urgent meeting of council was convened on Wednesday morning to vote on the motion of no confidence.

Council reportedly resolved to appoint its speaker, Nicolaas Valentyn, as the new mayor.

ANC councillor Leonie Stuurman was elected the deputy mayor of Kannaland, while Albertus is the new speaker.

Donson would still hold a position as ward councillor representing Icosa.

Removal welcomed

Meanwhile, Action Society – which had called for the removal of the mayor and his deputy – welcomed the council decision to remove them.

“We are very pleased Donson has been removed as mayor, a position he should never have been considered for,” said Action Society’s spokesperson Ian Cameron in a statement.

“Action Society believes that the only way to start curbing the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide in our country, is if the justice system clamps down on perpetrators and they get punished swiftly and harshly.

“The total opposite is currently happening. It seems like convicted rapists are being rewarded for their behaviour.”

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

