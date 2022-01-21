Malema wants Nathi Mthethwa replaced with ‘energetic all-rounder’

Karabo Mashaba

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called for the resignation of Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

This follows the party’s picket at Mthethwa’s department in Tshwane on Thursday.

The red berets are calling for the immediate re-opening of stadiums and other sports and cultural venues.

“Nathi Mthethwa is a coward who is involved in factional battles of the ANC,” Malema said at the demonstration.

“Ramaphosa must give us an all-rounder who will inspire confidence and understand the dynamics of Sports, Arts and Culture,” he added.

Malema said the opening of stadiums would boost the economy.

Stadiums have been closed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

“Open the economy. Open the stadiums,” said Malema. “Children are no longer going to school because their stomachs are empty.”

Mthethwa denounced the EFF’s picket as “populist theatrics”.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Mthethwa said the EFF’s decision to picket was misguided.

“No amount of irrationality, vulgarity or grandstanding will intimidate the minister, his department or government into populist and irresponsible decision-making and actions,” read the statement.

The EFF leader says if the party’s demands of re-opening stadiums are not met, they will take drastic measures to achieve their goal.

“In weeks’ time, if they don’t open, we will be going to SAFA [the South African Football Association].

“And even find our way to FNB stadium and sleep there. And wake up the next day and show them that we are still alive,” Malema said.