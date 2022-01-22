Eric Naki
Political Editor
4 minute read
22 Jan 2022
5:15 am
Politics

War of words leaves Ramaphosa between rock and hard place

Sisulu blasted Ramaphosa and basically called him a liar when she denied retracting her missive which attacked black judges.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu is deliberately playing the disrupter role in order to undermine President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership credibility because she has a political long game to pursue. And if Ramaphosa does fire her, it would set her free to join suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and MP Mervin Dick, recently suspended for asking the standing committee on public accounts to call Ramaphosa to account for hiding ANC corruption. In a tit-for-tat exchange of letters on Thursday night, Sisulu blasted Ramaphosa and basically called him a liar when she denied retracting her missive which attacked black judges. On Friday a...

