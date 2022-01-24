VBS-accused among ANC bigwigs vying for top 5 posts in Limpopo

Alex Japho Matlala

The Limpopo ANC elective conference is only two months away, but several names – including those of VBS-accused party bigwigs – are already appearing on several informal party top-five lists.

These include stepped-aside ANC treasurer Danny Msiza and Florence Radzilani, former executive mayor of the Vhembe municipality.

The ANC yesterday said they were eligible for election and not even the step aside rule could prevent them from being nominated by properly constituted branch general councils (BGM).

Msiza and Radzilani are perceived by many branch members as the most powerful party bigwigs in the province, despite a dark cloud hanging over their heads.

They are currently out of office due to the party’s step aside resolution, which calls for those facing criminal charges to voluntarily vacate office or be suspended.

A defiant Msiza is currently fighting the matter in court, as there has not been any tangible evidence linking him to the embezzlement or collapse of the notorious bank.

Limpopo will hold its provincial elective conference in March. The province has five regions – Norman Mashabane, the biggest in terms of membership, with 129 branches, Vhembe with 127, Sekhukhune with 118, Peter Mokaba with 113 and Waterburg with 80.

All but Waterburg have held their regional elective conferences. The Waterburg conference is due to be held before March.

According to three provincial executive committee (PEC) members, several names have been jostled in a clandestine meeting for the party’s top five positions.

Those touted are Stan Mathabatha for provincial chair, Radzilani for deputy chair, Msiza for provincial secretary, Basikopo Makamu for deputy secretary and PEC spokesperson Donald Selamolela for treasurer.

Last May, Mathabatha told The Citizen he would not stand for re-election. But the 65-year-old was open for any deployment, as a good servant of the ANC.

“You interviewed him last year… Oh my friend, one day is a very long time in ANC politics. I am telling you now, Mathabatha is standing for re-election for a third term,” said a lieutenant, speaking anonymously.

“He will serve only for a year or two because he has already been prepared for a space in the top six positions of the national executive committee under President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ticket.”

Selamolela said Limpopo would hold its elective conference in the last week of March.

“We are currently on the verification process. This is a very important stage because you can’t go to BGMs and the nomination process without knowing the total number of members you have in your branch.

“From here, we go to BGMs, the nomination process will then unfold and the provincial conference in March,” said Selamolela.

“Every member of the ANC in good standing is eligible for nomination. Say for an example we refuse Msiza for election and he is cleared tomorrow.

“We shall have robbed him of his democratic right for the next coming four years. That would be unfair.”

