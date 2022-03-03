EFF slams MultiChoice after Russia Today is removed from DSTV

Faizel Patel

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has condemned MultiChoice for removing Russian state-backed television channel Russia Today (RT) from its DSTV bouquet, as the Russian and Ukrainian conflict rages on.

On Wednesday DSTV viewers who tuned into the RT channel were greeted by the message: “This channel is closed. Press I or check the 8-day TV Guide to find out when it will open.”

However, Multichoice said suspending RT was not the company’s decision.

“Sanctions imposed on Russia by the European Union has led to the global distributor of the channel ceasing to provide the broadcast feed to all suppliers, including MultiChoice.”

Russia-backed RT is renowned for promoting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s talking points.

In a statement, the EFF said MultiChoice’s “decision” to suspend RT undermines both press freedom and the rights of consumers who pay for the DSTV service.

“Multi-Choice (sic) has chosen which news outlets consumers must watch and dictated what content must be watched, based on their allegiance in a complex conflict in Europe. This is a classic move by imperialist aligned entities, who want to monopolise what people think and be the sole custodians of a narrative which requires balanced and fair reporting. Multi-Choice has basically declared that the only reliable international news outlets, are those aligned with NATO, such as CNN and the BBC.”

The EFF has demanded the immediate reinstatement of Russia Today on the DSTV bouquet.

“South African citizens must be allowed to make an informed view on the conflict in Europe, and not be fed narrow propaganda by networks who have a history of packaging imperialist expansion as “peace-making” efforts.”

Meanwhile, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) said the broadcast of RT on the DSTV platform is and continues to be a commercial agreement between Multichoice and RT.

Icasa chairperson Dr Keabetswe Modimoeng said its Licensing and Compliance Division has not received any notification by Multichoice confirming the discontinuation of the channel on its DSTV platform,

“Given the underlying principle of the South African broadcasting system for promoting plurality of views, it is only prudent for ICASA to enquire with DSTV on the rationale for the discontinuation of the RT channel.”

Cable carriers and social media companies have also taken swift action to block RT’s reach across the globe.

