Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
10 Mar 2022
7:59 am
Politics

ANCWL must show its ‘true colours’ and readiness fo renewal after Dlamini’s guilty verdict

Besides the radical economic transformation group members, who regularly attended her court hearings, it would be interesting to see who else would still support Dlamini.

ANCWL President Bathabile Dlamini. Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Thulani Mbele
Experts are unanimous in their view that ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) president Bathabile Dlamini’s political fate is sealed and the league would have no option but to ditch her following her conviction for perjury yesterday. The guilty verdict pronounced by Johannesburg Magistrate Betty Khumalo against Dlamini was seen as a landmark ruling. It was the first against a Cabinet minister – she was minister of social development at the time the offence was committed. At the same time, it’s the last nail in her political coffin, coming a week after being warned she and the league’s leadership must go because...

