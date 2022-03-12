Dali Mpofu backs Carl Niehaus’ claims that he is an MK veteran

Citizen Reporter

Advocate Dali Mpofu has cleared the air after his tweet on Friday caused confusion amongst neticitizens.

This is after the veterans verification panel chaired by retired General Enoch Mashoala, confirmed to The Citizen that Carl Niehaus failed the verification test on Monday in East London, Eastern Cape.

Niehaus apparently never really trained as a freedom fighter in the ANC’s Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) military wing, despite having served time as a political prisoner.

Clearly addressing the report, Mpofu tweeted: “My law firm represented @niehaus_carl in the 80s as a political prisoner who had operated in the ANC [and] Umkhonto Wesizwe underground like many of us.

“He was jailed for engaging in active combat unlike many who apparently “qualify” as MK veterans purely for having been “trained”!”

Commentators quickly pointed out that Mpofu was a university student during the 80s and questioned how he could have had a law firm in that time frame. But Niehaus thanked Mpofu “for countering malicious lies, and putting the record straight”.

He said Mpofu was an article clerk at Raymond Tucker‘s law firm and worked with his then attorney Kathy Satchwell, now Judge Satchwell, on his ‘high treason’ case.

Niehaus shared a clip of the two reminiscing about this case and how Mpofu was part of the legal team that represented him during the 1980s.

Niehaus informs the people in the room, which included suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, that Mpofu “helped me escape prison.”

Mpofu explains: “We had this plan, I bring a pen to his cell, I am an article clerk [during this time]. So I go there, I have this pen and as I am consulting, he has a pen as well.

“So he put the pen down, so when we finish the consultation, I tack his pen, he takes my pen.” Mpofu’s say Niehaus’s pen was stuffed with “a lot of stuff” he had to take to a union.

“This was supposed to be the great escape, it never happened,” he said in a joking manner.

Watch:

See herewith a video clip in which @AdvDali_Mpofu and myself reminisce about when he was part of the legal team that represented me in my trial. He was an article clerk to #JudgeKathleenSatchwell who was the lead attorney in my case. Judge Satchwell can confirm all of this. https://t.co/95TcdACLlK— Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) March 12, 2022

Many people question the veracity of claims, Mpofu responded on Saturday.

Niehaus has continued to deny the veteran’s verification panel findings, posting a lengthy rebuttal on his YouTube channel.

“I am a liberation soldier and MK veteran,” he reiterated.