Thandi Modise to head ANCWL task team

The ANC national working committee (NWC) has seconded NEC member Thandi Modise to head a panel to evaluate the status of the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) ahead of the party’s December elective conference.

The ANCWL last held a conference in 2015, where Bathabile Dlamini was elected president.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the NWC received reports on the state of the National Youth Task Team (NYTT), ANCWL and the veterans league.

“The other leagues are preparing for their congresses. The NWC noted that the term of office of the ANCWL has expired. The task team will look into the ANCWL and make recommendations to the NEC,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

Embattled Dlamini was convicted of perjury last week for lying under oath at an inquiry that probed her role in the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grants distribution crisis. Dlamini, a staunch supporter of former president Jacob Zuma, was social development minister at the time.

She is due to be sentenced on 1 April.

The ANC’s two outstanding national conferences – the national general council and the policy conferences – will be merged into one. Mabe said the conference would take place in June in Gauteng.

The cash-strapped governing party opted to hold all national conferences in Gauteng and allow only the January 8 annual bash to rotate across provinces.

Meanwhile, NEC member Gwen Ramokgopa will start working alongside the party’s deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte, who had to take over secretary-general Ace Magashule’s office after he was suspended from the party last year.

Mabe said Duarte was in good spirits and recovering well at home after she was placed on medical leave last year.

