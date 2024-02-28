Thandi Modise dismisses reports of leaving ANC for MK Party

Modise says she has no plans to leave the ruling party.

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Thandi Modise, has dismissed reports that she has left the ANC to join the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

The “extremely appalled and disgusted” Modise said the reports that she left the ruling party and her position in Cabinet were “fake news”.

ALSO READ: ‘He took the spear and stabbed himself with it’: Mbalula on Zuma and MK party

“Minister Modise categorically rejects any resignation claims or any insinuation that she harbours ambitions to leave the ANC to join any other political party. I remain a loyal and disciplined member of the African National Congress, a party that has been my political home since the early 1970s,” said Modise.

“I equally remain a committed servant of the South African people, having served as Member of Parliament in the first parliament from 1994, the Speaker of the North West Legislature, the deputy secretary-general of the ANC, the premier of the North West Province, chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, the speaker of the National Assembly and currently the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans.”

ALSO READ: MK ‘a threat to ANC’ as 10% of election vote predicted for Zuma-backed party

Modise reiterated her full confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership, further saying the fake reports were “barbaric acts of wedge drivers who are hell-bent on undermining the unity of the ANC and creating instability in government”.

“The public is urged to be vigilant and extremely cautious of consuming news from unverified sources. Minister Modise is currently seized with her government responsibilities as assigned by President Ramaphosa and continues to serve in the National Executive Committee of the ANC which is engaged in an intensive campaign for an outright victory in the upcoming national general elections.”

The report comes just two days after the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal expelled its former member of the provincial legislature (MPL) and MP Mervyn Dirks for joining the MK Party.

ALSO READ: ‘I feel so good’ − Mervyn Dirks unfazed by ANC expelling him for joining Zuma at MK party

Unlike Modise, Dirks proudly admitted to joining the MK Party. In fact, Dirks said the expulsion made him “feel good”.

“My only mission now is to mobilise votes for MK Party. I will not speak about any other political party,” he said.