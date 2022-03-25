Mbeki’s drive to unite the ANC could succeed, says expert

Former president Thabo Mbeki’s attempt to end divisions and unify the ANC structures could succeed if the provincial party structures cooperate and commit to the ANC renewal project, says an expert. Mbeki has been traversing the length and breadth of the country trying to find solutions to the divisions and factionalism that have beset the ANC since the party’s Polokwane conference in 2007. He had visited provincial structures in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Free State, Eastern Cape and Western Cape. He was invited by the structures to address them on unity and renewal, which was one of the resolutions taken at the...

Former president Thabo Mbeki’s attempt to end divisions and unify the ANC structures could succeed if the provincial party structures cooperate and commit to the ANC renewal project, says an expert.

Mbeki has been traversing the length and breadth of the country trying to find solutions to the divisions and factionalism that have beset the ANC since the party’s Polokwane conference in 2007.

He had visited provincial structures in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Free State, Eastern Cape and Western Cape. He was invited by the structures to address them on unity and renewal, which was one of the resolutions taken at the Nasrec conference in 2017.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa cajoles investors to help rebuild SA after state capture, corruption and pandemic

The ANC initially postponed the process and its national general council due to Covid restrictions on gatherings. It will hold a policy conference in June/July to review progress on its resolutions and to formulate new policies for adoption at its national conference in December.

Political analyst Dr Nkosikhulule Nyembezi said the success of Mbeki’s mission was dependent on the cooperation of provincial leaderships and how far individuals were prepared to go with ANC unity.

He predicted that the process could work up to between 40% and 50%, but whether it would go beyond that would depend on the willingness among members to renew the ANC. He said Mbeki was filling the gap left by suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule and his deputy Jessie Duarte, who is sick and who would have undertaken the task.

“Mbeki’s effort will work but it depends on how far those structures are willing to move. He is bringing sobriety – he is speaking to everybody regardless of factions. So there is hope, there is something to be achieved in the process,” Nyembezi said.

The ANC revival could work but the ANC’s idea of unity must get popularity among structures.

“This is a good effort by Mbeki. It will contribute to the revival but whether it will be 100% successful is yet to be seen across all provinces,” Nyembezi said.

However, University of the Free State political analyst Prof Sethulego Matebesi said Mbeki’s mission was unlikely to yield results in the Free State because the province was still supporting his rival, Ace Magashule, the suspended ANC secretary-general.

ALSO READ: ANC line-up is reassuring of the party’s demise

Matebesi, however, said Mbeki was seen as a unifier in the Free State, but his history of conflict with Magashule could jeopardise the efforts in that province. Sending Mbeki to the province was a mistake because Magashule still enjoyed massive support.

“It seems his visit here had ruffled feathers. There were questions as to how they could send Mbeki, knowing his history with the suspended secretary-general.”

But it shows the ANC is uniting its members at least, Matebesi said. The analyst expressed respect for Mbeki as an ANC veteran his capability to resolve conflicts in the party, but he doubted he would succeed to heal divisions in the Free State.

– ericn@citizen.co.za