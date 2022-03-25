Eric Naki
25 Mar 2022
Mbeki's drive to unite the ANC could succeed, says expert

Mbeki has been traversing the length and breadth of the country trying to find solutions to the divisions and factionalism that have beset the ANC since the party’s Polokwane conference in 2007.

Former South African President Thabo Mbeki addresses the audience at Constitution Hill on 19 November 2017 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Thulani Mbele
Former president Thabo Mbeki’s attempt to end divisions and unify the ANC structures could succeed if the provincial party structures cooperate and commit to the ANC renewal project, says an expert. Mbeki has been traversing the length and breadth of the country trying to find solutions to the divisions and factionalism that have beset the ANC since the party’s Polokwane conference in 2007. He had visited provincial structures in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Free State, Eastern Cape and Western Cape. He was invited by the structures to address them on unity and renewal, which was one of the resolutions taken at the...

