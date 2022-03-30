Eric Naki
30 Mar 2022
Fear of losing power forces the ANC back to its roots

Dwindling electoral performance in local government since 2016, has forced the party to review its survival strategy.

ANC flag. Picture: Michel Bega
The prospects of losing power in future elections have forced the ANC to rethink its survival strategy, including going back to the grassroots to revive its old-style “organs of people’s power” that connected it with communities in the ’90s. Because of the dwindling electoral performance that began in local government in 2016, when it lost three crucial metros, the party is busy reviewing its survival strategy. The renewal project is seen as an opportunity to return the party to its struggle-era “people’s movement” identity. This was hinted by ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, who announced the ANC planned to “initiate the...

