Will Islamic party contest next year’s elections?

The IEC confirmed it received objections, but declined to divulge further information.

The registration of Islamic State of Africa (ISA) remains a contentious issue and the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has yet to decide on the party’s fate after considering various issues necessary for registering it.

The IEC received objections to the party’s registration, which is pending.

Party leader Farhad Hoomer, who was accused of terrorism and identified as leader of a local Islamic State (IS) cell and hit with sanctions by the United States – has applied to register ISA with the intention to contest the 2026 local government elections.

Objection received

The IEC confirmed it received objections, but declined to divulge further information.

However, it is understood that some people were concerned about the party’s suspected links to the Islamic State, which is associated with many terrorist activities worldwide.

But Hoomer dissociated the party from IS and any of its associated organisations worldwide.

He said his party stood for community upliftment, including a plan to provide free education, free health care, free water and housing for all, among other things.

ALSO READ: IEC ready to fend off deep fakes

Arrested

He and others were arrested for the 2018 attack on Imam Hussain Mosque in Verulam, north of Durban, where one person, a mechanic, Shaheed Abbas Essop had his throat slit.

At least two others were stabbed but survived.

Hoomer, who is a businessman, and his co-accused were cleared of all charges, including contravening the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act.

Recently, Hoomer expressed concern that his bank accounts and those of his family members were closed and he was being targeted by police.

He claimed he had no criminal record to warrant being harassed by the authorities.

IEC deputy chief electoral officer: electoral matters, Masego Sheburi, said the party’s application was being assessed in the normal course and objections against the registration had been received. But the commission had not yet made a decision on the matter.

IEC to look at objections

Previously, IEC chief electoral officer, Sy Mamabolo said the commission was obliged to consider the objections in addition to scrutinising the party’s legitimacy, the authenticity of the signatures accompanying its registration applications and other legal requirements.

Mamabolo said a party whose constitution was not compliant with the country’s constitution should not be registered.

He said in the case of ISA, the commission would limit itself to legislative matters.

Dear South Africa, a civil society organisation, is also gathering inputs into the Islamic State of Africa in response to the IEC’s call for public comments.

NOW READ: Should you be worried about changes to political party funding?

