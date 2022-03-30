Eric Naki
Political Editor
30 Mar 2022
5:30 am
Politics

ANC and gvt at crossroads over Morocco’s proposal for autonomy for Western Sahara

Eric Naki

As Pretoria maintains cordial relations with Rabat, the ANC heavily criticised Spain for recognising Morocco’s proposal for autonomy for Western Sahara.

Supporters of Western Sahara's independence hold Western Sahara and Algerian flags during a demonstration, in Bordeaux, France, on 12 December 2020. Photo: Thibaud Moritz / AFP
The ANC and the South African government appear to be pursuing contradictory agendas in diplomatic interactions with Morocco, as Pretoria maintains cordial relations with Rabat, but the party continues to pursue a fight with the north African nation. The ANC heavily criticised Spain for recognising Morocco’s proposal for autonomy for Western Sahara, saying the move undermined long-standing African Union (AU) and United Nations (UN) resolutions on the territory. On Monday, ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said the party’s national executive committee (NEC) was dismayed by the Spanish government’s decision. The NEC reiterated the resolutions that confirmed the right of the Saharawi...

