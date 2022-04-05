‘Albert Fritz report sub judice’ – Dan Plato tells MPLs

Getrude Makhafola

Former MEC Albert Fritz’ investigative report is with Premier Alan Winde, and currently sub judice, social development committee chairperson Dan Plato said in Western Cape legislature on Tuesday.

“The whole Fritz matter is sub judice because they are still dealing with the matter, it’s in the hands of the premier. The department [of social development] is not dealing with it, it is with the premier’s office,” said Plato.

The social department subcommittee on Tuesday heard a presentation on the new sexual harassment and gender-based-violence and its implementation in the province and regions.

ALSO READ: Police open inquiry into sexual assault allegations against Albert Fritz

ANC MPL Rachel Windvogel wanted to openly put questions to social development head of department Robert McDonald, under whom sexual allegations surfaced when Fritz was social development MEC.

The ANC wants McDonald to be held accountable for Fritz’ misconduct against young women that continued for years before he was sanctioned.

“Can you kindly advise on the form of request or how are we going to deal with this? My request is that we meet with the HOD, unless there are more people in social development involved in this matter?,” asked Windvogel.

Plato said he will hold a meeting with officials in Winde’s office together with legal advisers and then revert back Windvogel.

READ MORE: Albert Fritz resigns from DA amid sexual misconduct claims

The disgraced Fritz was fired last month by Winde, after receiving damning findings of an independent investigation conducted by advocate Jennifer Williams.

Williams found that there was sufficient evidence of Fritz creating an environment that was conducive to sexual harassment, or alternatively, taking advantage of young women sexually. Several women – most of them interns who worked in Fritz’s office and were employees of the Expanded Public Works Programme – came forward accusing him of sexual assault.

The former community safety MEC reportedly “bombarded” the young women with late-night messages asking them to come to his room during out-of-town trips while on government or DA business.

According to News24, Fritz has threatened legal action against Winde for denying him access to the report.

He labeled the scandal as a political campaign to tarnish his image and remove him from the DA and the provincial executive.

No criminal charges have been laid against the former MEC yet.

NOW READ: Albert Fritz’s alleged victims were young DA members – report