Chilly start to the week: Cold weather warning for many parts of South Africa

The SA Weather Service has issued two Yellow Level 2 warnings.

Residents across the country have been warned to brace for cold weather, with the Eastern and Western Cape urged to prepare for damaging wind and waves.

The South African Weather Service issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for damaging waves, resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea, which are expected between Cape Agulhas and Plettenberg Bay in the morning.

A Yellow Level 2 warning has also been issued for damaging winds and waves, resulting in small vessels at risk of taking on water and capsizing in a locality, difficulty in navigation and dragging anchors are possible between Plettenberg Bay and Kei Mouth.

Here is your provincial weather forecast for Monday

Gauteng

Gauteng residents will experience fine and cool weather, with morning fog in the extreme south.

Mpumalanga

Morning fog in the extreme south-west, otherwise fine and cold to cool but partly cloudy to cloudy in the east with drizzle at times on the escarpment and the Lowveld.

Limpopo

Saws said Limpopo will be fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy to cloudy in the east with drizzle at times on the escarpment and the Lowveld.

North West

The North West will be fine and cold, but cool in the extreme east.

Free State

Residents can anticipate morning fog patches over the central and western parts; otherwise, it will be fine and cold.

Northern Cape

Partly cloudy in the west at first with morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise fine and cool to cold, but very cold in the south.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape

Cloudy with rain over the south-western parts in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cold, becoming fine over the eastern parts from the afternoon, but the rest of the province in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to south-westerly, reaching fresh to strong along the south coast.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Partly cloudy and cold with isolated showers and rain along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be strong westerly, becoming a light to moderate westerly in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape

Partly cloudy and cold, but very cold in the north. The wind along the coast will be strong south-westerly, becoming a light to moderate south-westerly in the afternoon

KwaZulu-Natal

Morning fog over the interior; otherwise, partly cloudy to cloudy, with cool to cold conditions. Isolated showers and rain are expected in the north-east until the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

