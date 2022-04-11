PA leader Gayton McKenzie elected Central Karoo municipality mayor

Citizen Reporter

The Central Karoo District municipality in the Western Cape has a new mayor following Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie’s election on Monday.

McKenzie was elected as the municipality’s mayor, unopposed, during a council meeting after he recently accepted his nomination.

The election comes after McKenzie was sworn in as a councillor of the Laingsburg municipality last week.

He replaces councillor Mitchell Smith.

“I solemnly promise to perform my functions as a councillor of the Central Karoo District municipality to the best of my abilities,” McKenzie said while he was sworn in.

WATCH: Earlier today Patriotic Alliance's Gayton McKenzie was elected mayor of the Central Karoo District, unopposed.



Earlier this year, the PA joined the Democratic Alliance’s (DA’s) multi-party coalition in the City of Ekurhuleni and the City of Johannesburg.

The coalition agreement saw eight PA councillors joining the City of Johannesburg, while four councillors will joined the City of Ekurhuleni.

The PA have one position in Johannesburg’s mayoral committee and two positions in Ekurhuleni.

The DA is leading the multi-party governments in Gauteng alongside the FF+, ActionSA, African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and Congress of the People (Cope), who are in a coalition in Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

The parties formed councils following the 2021 local government polls that produced no outright winner in these metros.