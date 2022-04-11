Eric Naki
11 Apr 2022
9:12 pm
Gumede’s election will haunt party, warns analyst

Former eThekhwini Metro mayor Zandile Gumede. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi / African News Agency
A political expert believes former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede’s election as ANC regional chair, despite graft charges she faces, has set a dangerous precedent that will haunt the party. University of Johannesburg’s Prof Mcebisi Ndletyana said the ANC’s double standards in dealing with ill-discipline would haunt it. He said after Gumede’s election there was nothing to stop suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule from standing in the ANC and even challenging party president Cyril Ramaphosa in December. Gumede’s actions would increase factional tensions and party anarchists would feel vindicated on their claim that charges against Gumede and others were politically motivated....

