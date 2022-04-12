Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
2 minute read
12 Apr 2022
5:45 am
Politics

ANC’s failure to enforce step-aside rule brings integrity commission into question – expert

Brian Sokutu

The interest of the party, in achieving unity at all costs, has been prioritised by the ANC.

ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini listens to the judge deliver her sentence at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court, 1 April 2022, after being found guilty of perjury for lying under oath during a 2017 inquiry into the social grants debacle at the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa). The court imposed a sentence of four years in prison or a R200 000 fine, with half of either of the two suspended. Picture: Michel Bega
Achieving unity at all costs is behind the ANC being hesitant in dealing decisively with rogue elements within its ranks, according to political experts. Despite the step-aside rule – meant to serve as a corrective measure against members facing criminal charges – ANC leaders, including included former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, disgraced former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, convicted ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini and national executive committee member Nomvula Mokonyane, have continued being politically active, with the party failing to take punitive steps against them. ANC spokespersons Pule Mabe and Dakota Legoete did not respond to requests for...

Read more on these topics