Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
19 Apr 2022
8:20 am
Politics

Unhappy ANC branches up in arms

Eric Naki

At least 36 party branches from the Chris Hani region had threatened to take the party to court for not resolving disputes.

General views of the African National Congress (ANC) headquarters Luthuli House in Johannesburg, 9 December 2020. Picture: Michel Bega
Luthuli House has its hands full with complaints about irregularities streaming in from the Eastern Cape, where branches are embroiled in disputes with leadership over alleged electoral cheating – and now threaten legal action. At least 36 party branches from the Chris Hani region had threatened to take the party to court for not resolving disputes that had occurred in branch general meetings before going to the regional conference.  They want the conference stopped and threatened to seek an interdict against the upcoming provincial conference on 22 April. The branches from Chris Hani and Dr WB Rubusana regions in particular...

