ANC Eastern Cape conference experiences disruptions over credentials

Molefe Seeletsa

The credentials report is yet to be adopted by the plenary at the ANC provincial elective conference in the Eastern Cape.

The conference is currently underway at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in East London and is expected to officially conclude on Monday following delays due to the verification process for credentials of delegates and court interdicts.

‘ANC can’t put itself under pressure’

With approximately 1,500 delegates expected to vote this weekend, the ANC says there is nothing that suggests that “the conference is collapsing”.

Addressing the media on Sunday, ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said the governing party needs to be thorough during the process of credentials.

“We don’t come to conferences only to vote. There’s a build-up to every conference. [On the matter of credentials], we need to be thorough.

“The ANC can’t put itself under pressure to adopt credentials only to come and make soundbites to the media because when it does that it loses that rigorousness that it requires to be able to drive its own processes forward. We pay attention on matters that are brought to us,” Mabe said.

“We are quite confident and happy with the processes [and] they way things have been unfolding. We are hopeful by the time we conclude there will be a [new] leadership of the Eastern Cape and they will do what they are expected to do,” he added.

ALSO READ: Mabuyane welcomes court ruling as race for ANC chair heats up at Eastern Cape conference

Mabe also dismissed claims that the ANC at national level was influencing the provincial conference.

“It’s quite unfortunate that such statements would be made. Luthuli House doesn’t get involved on who should emerge and lead in a province or region.

“So it’s quite unfortunate if those allegations were made… they are baseless, unfounded, dangerous … We don’t entertain that,” he said.

The ANC spokesperson insisted that the governing party was “self-respecting”.

“There’s no leader of the ANC at national level who will go and impose his will on [party] structures or try to swing things so they could produce a certain outcome.

“We are a self-respecting organisation. We too are self-respecting cadres of the movement. We are not here to come and market ourselves or produce some unknown ambitions,” Mabe added.

Disruptions

The conference has since been disrupted, which has further delayed the credentials process.

“We are doing everything in our power that the conference must proceed,” ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams told the media.

Ndabeni-Abrahams said the conference descended into chaos after some delegates burst into song during the proceedings.

READ MORE: ‘We can’t fight every year’: Mantashe tell ANC delegates as interdict surfaces at Eastern Cape conference

“There was some singing by delegates who are raising certain things which they believe need to be attended to, including the issue that was resolved in court yesterday. The singing is anarchy because it disrupts the conference,” she said.

The conference has adjourned briefly.

The province has been marred by disputes over alleged manipulation of branch general meeting election results, allegedly by some party leaders who wanted to gain an advantage over their opponents at the provincial conference.

The nominations and election of the new leaders is expected to take place on Sunday.

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane and provincial treasurer Babalo Madikizela are in contention for the provincial chairperson position.

The race for chair heated up after provincial legislature deputy speaker Mlibo Qoboshiyane withdrew from the running and decided to join Madikizela’s camp.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa will close the elective conference on Monday.