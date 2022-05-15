Mpho Moerane still alive: ANC slams death reports

Citizen Reporter

Former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane’s family has condemned false reports circulating about his death.

“We want to confirm that Moerane is not dead, he is still in hospital where he is stable and recovering,” said the ANC in a statement on behalf of his family.

“We appeal to all those who are spreading the fake news announcing his death to desist from such as their actions are hurtful to the family, friends and Moerane’s comrades.”

The family has also appealed to the media and all people to respect Moerane’s family’s privacy while he recovers from his injuries.

Moerane was hospitalised after being seriously injured in a car accident. The circumstances surrounding the car crash are still unclear.

Moerane was the mayor of Joburg for a month last year after the death of his predecessor, Jolidee Matongo, in September following a car accident.

He was also the ANC’s mayoral candidate for Joburg during last November’s local government elections.

Moerane was reportedly supposed to contest the position of ANC Joburg regional chairperson at the party’s Johannesburg elective conference this weekend.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney and Thapelo Lekabe

