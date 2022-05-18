Eric Naki
Political Editor
3 minute read
18 May 2022
4:30 am
Politics

ConCourt may insist on reformed electoral act being in place before elections

Eric Naki

Time is of the essence, but the bill as it stands is riddled with legal errors which could unfairly benefit bigger parties.

File photo: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA).
There is a growing fear that the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) may not grant the extension requested by parliament to deal with the proposed reforms to the Electoral Act. The ConCourt expected parliament and the department of home affairs to file papers stating reasons why they had not dealt with the matter. This emerged during a webinar on the Electoral Laws Amendment Bill, organised by the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa (Eisa), Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) and the universities of Witwatersrand and Pretoria, and facilitated by Rivonia Circle’s policy programme director Lukhona Mnguni....

Read more on these topics