WATCH LIVE: Minister Gungubele’s briefing on the outcomes of cabinet meeting

Faizel Patel

Minister in The Presidency, Mondli Gungubele is expected to brief the media on Thursday.

This briefing follows the outcomes of the cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

Cabinet met with President Cyril Ramaphosa where it is understood the recent rainfall in KwaZulu-Natal was discussed.

Watch the live media briefing here:

We’ll include a stream below once a feed becomes available.

