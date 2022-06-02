Ramaphosa confirms there was robbery at farm, but denies Fraser’s allegations

Faizel Patel

The Presidency has responded to claims made by the State Security Agency’s (SSA) former Director-General Arthur Fraser.

The Presidency said it has been made aware through a media statement that Fraser has laid a complaint with the South African Police Service against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

It said Ramaphosa is clear that there is no basis for the claims of criminal conduct that have been made against him in Fraser’s statement.

“The Presidency can confirm that a robbery took place at the President’s farm in Limpopo on or around 9 February 2020 in which proceeds from the sale of game were stolen.”

“The President was attending an African Union Summit in Addis Ababa at the time the incident occurred. On being advised of the robbery, President Ramaphosa reported the incident to the head of the Presidential Protection Unit of the South African Police Service for investigation.”

It also said Ramaphosa stands ready to cooperate with any law enforcement investigation into the claims made by Fraser.

“President Ramaphosa remains resolute in leading the fight against corruption, restoring the integrity and capability of public institutions and overcoming the legacy of state capture, and will not be deterred by disinformation campaigns.”

Fraser on Wednesday laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa, accusing him of breaching the prevention of organised crime act by not reporting an incident at his Limpopo farm in 2020.

He alleges that criminals entered Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Waterberg, Limpopo, and were caught after stealing US$4 million.

Fraser further claims the suspects were subsequently kidnapped, interrogated, and paid off to keep silent.

Fraser called on Ramaphosa to take the nation into his confidence and tell the truth about the claims against him.

Saps have confirmed a criminal case was opened against the President by Frazer and that due process will follow.

