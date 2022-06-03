Alex Japho Matlala
3 minute read
3 Jun 2022
6:30 am
Politics

‘Ladies of the night’ target ANC conference delegates

Alex Japho Matlala

One sex worker said they know ANC comrades have deep pockets.

Picture: iStock
Sex workers from around Limpopo have pleaded with delegates for the Limpopo ANC elective conference to leave their blankets and wives at home, but bring only their loaded wallets to the congress. The call was made by a sizeable number of women working at night on street corners of Limpopo towns, ahead of the 10th Limpopo ANC elective conference at The Ranch Hotel outside Polokwane, from today to Sunday. “It took us months to prepare for this conference and nothing is going to stop us. Not their wives, girlfriends and not even the police. All we are asking is for...

