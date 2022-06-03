‘Ladies of the night’ target ANC conference delegates

Sex workers from around Limpopo have pleaded with delegates for the Limpopo ANC elective conference to leave their blankets and wives at home, but bring only their loaded wallets to the congress. The call was made by a sizeable number of women working at night on street corners of Limpopo towns, ahead of the 10th Limpopo ANC elective conference at The Ranch Hotel outside Polokwane, from today to Sunday. “It took us months to prepare for this conference and nothing is going to stop us. Not their wives, girlfriends and not even the police. All we are asking is for...

Sex workers from around Limpopo have pleaded with delegates for the Limpopo ANC elective conference to leave their blankets and wives at home, but bring only their loaded wallets to the congress.

The call was made by a sizeable number of women working at night on street corners of Limpopo towns, ahead of the 10th Limpopo ANC elective conference at The Ranch Hotel outside Polokwane, from today to Sunday.

“It took us months to prepare for this conference and nothing is going to stop us. Not their wives, girlfriends and not even the police. All we are asking is for them to leave their wives and blankets at home because we will render that service with precision and distinction,” said one of the women, who is only known as Tshukela, operating at Agatha Street in Tzaneen.

“We will render them a service they will not forget as long as they bring along their swollen wallets to the conference.”

Another woman, who identified herself as Woza Woza from Majeje Village, outside Namakgale in Phalaborwa, said she had already booked a room at a bed and breakfast facility in Polokwane. She said she was going to camp there with her friends until next Tuesday.

“But we are not delegates to the conference. We are ladies of the night. All we want is money to feed our children,” she said.

Woza Woza said most sex workers have targeted the conference because they know ANC comrades have deep pockets. “If I can’t be rich after this conference, I am going to leave this industry and do something else,” she said.

The third woman The Citizen spoke to is a student at one of the institutions of higher learning in Polokwane. “Look at my body. How do I look?” she asked.

“Who do you think can ignore this? I know that I am beautiful. Any man will be prepared to open his wallet after I give him my world,” she said. “I am only 22, but I know I am going to give them a good time. I think after a few rounds of play, some of them will even want to keep me for good as a wife.”

A prominent traditionalist in Bolobedu, who asked to remain anonymous, said it was an African norm that men always get comfort from other women outside their marriages, especially when they are away on business trips.

“There is nothing untoward about it. It must be borne in mind that most of our comrades work very hard. Some, if not all, are always stressed out and they may need the magical hands and warm bodies of women to be relieved,” he said.

Limpopo MEC for economic development, environment and tourism Thabo Mokoni said since Tuesday, most hotels, B&Bs and lodges in Polokwane were already fully booked.

ANC Limpopo deputy secretary Basikopo Makamu said security would be tightened at the conference venue during the conference.

“Remember, we will also be having the ANC provincial chair, Stan Mathabatha, who is also Limpopo premier, and other statesmen and women, apart from the 1,100 delegates from the five regions, including friends of the ANC. So, security will be a priority for any eventuality,” he said.

Makamu would not be drawn into commenting about sex workers offering their services to delegates.