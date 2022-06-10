‘Charged or not charged, I’m going to stand’, Magashule says of ANC conference

Thapelo Lekabe

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says if he is nominated by ANC branches at the party’s upcoming elective conference in December, he will not decline the nomination.

Speaking to the media on Friday, on the sidelines of his court appearance in Bloemfontein, Magashule said it did not matter that he was asked to step aside last year due to his corruption case.

“When I’m nominated I can assure that I’m going to stand… whatever they nominate me for.

“Charged or not charged, I’m going to stand if nominated because I was elected by branches,” he said.

Magashule and his 10 co-accused made a brief appearance in the Bloemfontein High Court for their pre-trial proceedings. However, the case was once again delayed, after it was postponed to 23 September 2022.

The postponement was due to Magashule’s appeal before the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) over an earlier judgment of the high court to dismiss his bid to have the corruption charges in the asbestos matter dropped.

The suspended ANC secretary-general and his accused – 10 individuals and five companies – face more than 70 charges including theft, corruption, and money laundering in connection with the R255 million Free State asbestos scandal.

Magashule has denied the charges against him and claims the case is politically motivated.

‘NPA fighting political battles’

Magashule accused the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) of fighting political battles ahead of the ANC’s national conference in December.

Magashule told the high court the postponements in the corruption case against him were having a negative impact on his political career.

He said the delays in getting the case finalised were tainting his name in the eyes of South Africans.

“It is a deliberate move by the NPA. I’m a politician [and] we’re going to a national conference in December. I will argue that I’m not guilty of anything.

“I have not stolen a cent and it is a deliberate move to prevent me from standing as a leader of the ANC because in December we have a conference,” he said.

