Now you can say your say on Busi

Suspended public protector will have chance to state her case too, says analyst.

Despite the noise about the process being “unfair”, the Committee for Section 194 Enquiry into the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will proceed with its inquiry into Public Protector’s fitness to hold office after her suspension by President Cyril Ramaphosa. ALSO SEE: ‘Mkhwebane harassed employees’: Union welcomes suspension The committee has been authorised to call witnesses and experts generally accept the political process. Political analyst Andre Duvenhage said the process dealing with Mkhwebane was “absolutely” a fair and legal process which gave her the opportunity to define her innocence”. “The government is following a due process and protocol according to a...

