Brian Sokutu
13 Jun 2022
Politics

Can Cyril, ANC be saved?

Brian Sokutu

Analysts say president and ruling party will pay hefty price at the polls.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams
A bullish President Cyril Ramaphosa might survive a vote of no-confidence and a step-aside censure by constitutional ANC structures like the national general council (NGC), but he might find it hard to erase the impact of the public distrust, driven by the so-called farmgate. This, said experts, would further reverse any potential gains by the party in the 2024 polls. Facing a barrage of questions from civil society and opposition political parties on the theft two years ago of an alleged R62 million on his Limpopo game farm, Ramaphosa has been mum on his failure to report the incident –...

