A nose for trouble: Dudu Zuma ‘smells another unrest’, takes swipes at Ramaphosa

Former President Jacob Zuma’s daughter Dudu Zuma-Sambudla has been tweeting hints of ‘another unrest’ and taking apparent swipes at President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Zuma-Sambudla shared the tweet about the unrest on the 9th of June.

“I Smell Another Unrest…”

"I Smell Another Unrest…"

The country was plunged into violent unrest in July which was triggered by the Constitutional Court judgment of 29 June 2021 in which Zuma was found guilty of contempt and was sentenced to a period of 15 months imprisonment.”

The protests which called for the release of Zuma from prison also spilled over to parts of Gauteng, resulting in three of the deadliest days in South Africa’s democratic history.

In recent days Dudu Zuma also revelled in the controversy surrounding Ramaphosa on her Twitter space.

Ramaphosa has come under severe pressure following the $4 million robbery at his Phala Phala Game farm in Limpopo.

The president has refused to provide any details of the robbery, saying he would like to leave the whole matter to the due processes that must unfold.

Last week during a media briefing on his responses to questions surrounding the criminal complaint by former spy boss Arthur Fraser and allegations of money laundering, Ramaphosa reiterated that the suspension of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane had nothing to with her investigation into the robbery at his farm.

Dudu Zuma tweeted a picture with the word “We see you” (her catch phrase in response to reports of violence during last year’s protests) with all the allegations against Ramaphosa around it.

She also made reference to Ramaphosa suspending Mkhwebane.

“We see you Cyril Ramaphosa but uMama is going nowhere this is our PP!!! Mama Advocate Mkhwebane, we are behind you and you have our full support.”

We See You @CyrilRamaphosa BUT uMama Is Going Nowhere This Is Our PP!!!



She also made reference to Ramaphosa suspending Mkhwebane.

"We see you Cyril Ramaphosa but uMama is going nowhere this is our PP!!! Mama Advocate Mkhwebane, we are behind you and you have our full support."

She even took an apparent swipe at former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

“FACT: Zuma never suspended nor interfered when that colonial clerk PP wanted to investigate him because he had nothing to hide. He actually cooperated very well with her office. CR is proving that he has something to hide and has been instructed to protect it at all costs!!!” Dudu Zuma-Sambudla

FACT:



Zuma Never Suspended Nor Interfered When That Colonial Clerk PP Wanted To Investigate Him Because He Had Nothing To Hide. He Actually Cooperated Very Well With Her Office.



CR Is Proving That He Has Something To Hide And Has Been Instructed To Protect It At All Costs!!!— Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) June 9, 2022

Another tweet by Dudu Zuma makes reference to the country, posting a photograph of protesters posing defiantly in front of a burning building.

According to the Daily Maverick, the image in question actually does not reflect any South African event; it was taken during the 2020 US protests following the murder of George Floyd by police.

“It’s Time To Take Our Country Back!!!”

"It's Time To Take Our Country Back!!!"

Dudu Zuma also tweeted a picture showing the unstable pillars of democracy.

She said they will meet Ramaphosa in the streets.

“A desperate act by a desperate useless president … last kicks of a dying Buffalo. We will meet you on the streets!!!

"A desperate act by a desperate useless president … last kicks of a dying Buffalo. We will meet you on the streets!!!

On Friday, Dudu’s father Jacob Zuma also took a swipe at Ramaphosa.

Zuma’s remarks came as Ramaphosa was responding to the Presidency’s budget speech debate on Friday, which was suspended once again as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs continued to disrupt proceedings.

As the debate was raging in Parliament, Zuma tweeted in isiZulu about corruption in the African National Congress (ANC).

“The wheels are turning. When I said there was corruption in the ANC, everybody said I was the one who was corrupt. But the wheels are turning and the fingers are being pointed at the ANC.

“You laugh at me today, tomorrow it’s you!”

The spokesperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation Mzwanele Manyi also joind the tirade on Ramaphosa in a tweet.

“If you can’t fight mattress corruption, how can you fight corruption in the country?”

"If you can't fight mattress corruption, how can you fight corruption in the country?"

Meanwhile, Zuma’s elation may be short lived following the arrest of the Guptas in Dubai.

Last week, political analyst Dr. Ralph Mathekga told The Citizen Zuma may be very worried following the arrest of the Gupta brothers.

“When they are here, they will take down the entire ANC because if you can bring them here and make sure that they are being prosecuted, they will have to speak the truth and it is a dangerous thing for the ANC.”

Mathekga also believes that the brothers lives could be in danger if they set foot in South Africa.

However, Gareth Newham, head of the Justice and Violence Prevention Program at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) said he does not believe that the Gupta brothers would be immediately at risk.

