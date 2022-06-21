Carl Niehaus calls for urgent arrest of Ramaphosa

Faizel Patel

Disbanded Mkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association former spokesperson Carl Niehaus has called for a citizens’ arrest of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Niehaus also known as the “toy soldier”, after he apparently failed a military veterans’ verification test in the Eastern Cape, made the call for Ramaphosa’s arrest in a statement posted on Twitter.

The president has come under severe criticism after ducking most questions about details on the burglary at his Phala Phala farm in the Waterberg in Limpopo, merely promising to cooperate fully with any investigation.

In the statement, Niehaus said Ramaphosa must be arrested.

“Under the circumstances with what had been revealed about the criminal Phala Phala Farm shenanigans of Cyril Ramaphosa it will be, in terms of the Criminal Procedures Act, No 51 of 1977 (the CPA) and the Constitution of SA, Act No. 108 of 1996, perfectly correct and reasonable for any SA citizen to carry out a citizen’s arrest of Cyril Ramaphosa.”

“I would like to urge all of us, as concerned South African citizens, whenever and wherever we get the chance to do exactly that, and to arrest Cyril Ramaphosa immediately, and take him to the closet police station,” Niehaus said.

Niehaus said South Africans must execute the arrest in accordance with the law.

“Act legally at all times, but with singular determination that criminals must be apprehend! (sic)”.

Niehaus said arrests by private persons are governed by the Criminal Procedure Act, No. 51 of 1977 and the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, Act No. 108 of 1996.

Last week Niehaus laid charges of money laundering, kidnapping and corruption against Ramaphosa.

This comes after former State Security Agency (SSA) director-general Arthur Fraser also laid charges against Ramaphosa in connection to the $4 million theft scandal at his Phala Phala farm.

Fraser met with the Hawks – who received the docket into the theft from Saps last week – to provide more details about the matter.

