Politics

Gauteng ANC elective meeting ‘marred’ by disputes before it even begins

Brian Sokutu

The conference is set to go ahead, despite court challenges hoping to stop it, and only members from specific areas being allowed to attend.

Gauteng ANC secretary Jacob Khawe. Picture: @ancgplcaucus/Twitter
Despite only West Rand branch delegates being accredited to participate in the four-day ANC Gauteng elective conference starting today, party provincial secretary Jacob Khawe was yesterday bullish about the gathering achieving its objective to put society first. But he conceded the region faced serious leadership challenges. Absent will be West Rand regional leaders, some of whom have attempted to halt the provincial conference through a court challenge, an action seen by independent political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga as a problem for the ANC. Also read: Panyaza Lesufi eyes top job in Gauteng “The reality is that if they go ahead...

