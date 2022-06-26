Court dismisses urgent bid to halt ANC Gauteng conference

Thapelo Lekabe

The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Saturday evening dismissed with costs an urgent application to interdict the Gauteng ANC’s 14th provincial conference.

This after Ekurhuleni delegate Jabulani Sithole lodged the application, arguing that the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) was wrong to give the green light, on Friday, for the Gauteng conference to go ahead while the dispute over the 19 quarantined votes from five Ekurhuleni branches remained unresolved.

The votes were from last month’s Ekurhuleni regional conference which saw Mzwandile Masina being provisionally re-elected as chair.

Application not urgent

Judge Motsamai Makume struck from the court roll Sithole’s application after finding that it was not urgent, and that he had not exhausted the internal ANC processes over his grievances.

Sithole was also ordered to pay costs.

Conference adopts credentials

Meanwhile, with the urgent application now out of the way, the Gauteng ANC conference in Benoni proceeded late into the early hours of Sunday morning.

PICTURES: Discussions on credentials currently underway in plenary. #ANCGPConference pic.twitter.com/yg3cRQXc0X— Gauteng ANC #VoteANC (@GautengANC) June 25, 2022

Delegates adopted the conference credentials and reports, paving the way for nominations of candidates contesting the top five leadership positions and provincial executive committee (PEC).

Deputy ANC provincial chair Panyaza Lesufi and PEC member Lebohang Maile are vying for the influential provincial chairperson position.

