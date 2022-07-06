Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
6 Jul 2022
7:15 am
Politics

Ultimatum over lack of ANC action in Western Cape

Eric Naki

It is not clear to which of the two main ANC factions the province belonged.

ANC flag. Photo: The Citizen/Michel Bega
The ANC Western Cape has been given a strict ultimatum to call an elective provincial conference or face defiance from disgruntled members, who are fed up with lack of ANC programme of action in the province. Young ANC activists from party branches descended on the ANC provincial headquarters in Cape Town, where they delivered a memorandum to party’s interim provincial committee (IPC) coordinator, Ronalda Mulango. The protesters were led by Akhona Jonginamba and Siyabonga Nqanqase-Booysen. The ANC in the Western Cape has been almost dead despite the appointment of the IPC by Luthuli House in 2019 to replace the dissolved...

Read more on these topics