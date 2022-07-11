Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
11 Jul 2022
5:00 am
Politics

‘Battles for ANC ahead of poll’

Brian Sokutu

No indication ANC's declining support has been arrested.

ANC supporters at the manifesto launch ahead of the President Cyril Ramaphosa's address in Church Square, Pretoria on 27 September 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Amid the unresolved matter of quarantined Ekurhuleni votes, with Gauteng ANC chair Panyaza Lesufi over the weekend warning delegates attending the final lap of the party’s 14th provincial conference of “battles ahead of the 2024 polls”, the gathering voted in members of the powerful provincial executive committee. But two leading political analysts were yesterday both expecting the ANC to have losses in the next election, taking into account the outcome of the 2021 local government polls, in which the party lost three metros to a coalition of opposition parties. Despite the strategy and tactics and renewal discussion documents having been...

