March on Luthuli House a rookie move by RET faction – expert

A political analyst has likened the march to Luthuli House, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s archrivals Carl Niehaus and Supra Mahumapelo, to the act of a rookie who throws a hand grenade but forgets to take cover himself. Political analyst Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast said the mere presence of Niehaus and Mahumapelo at yesterday’s march exposed the real agenda of the radical economic transformation (RET) advocates within the ANC to remove Ramaphosa from power. Both were allies of former president Jacob Zuma and suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. The presence of the RET members reinforced suspicions that the charges laid by...

Political analyst Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast said the mere presence of Niehaus and Mahumapelo at yesterday’s march exposed the real agenda of the radical economic transformation (RET) advocates within the ANC to remove Ramaphosa from power.

Both were allies of former president Jacob Zuma and suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

The presence of the RET members reinforced suspicions that the charges laid by former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser were part of a bigger scheme to unseat the president.

“We know Cyril has many leadership weaknesses which we cannot defend. But in our assessment of the man, we need to be fair and square,” Breakfast said.

Raising genuine service delivery issues, including high food prices and calls for the president to step down over Phala Phala, had political undertones.

“[Niehaus and Mahumapelo] are using the plight of the poor to pursue their political agenda. There is more to this than meets the eye.

“You can see they want the president out. So it’s not about fighting corruption but about dislodging the president from the helm of power.”

If Ramaphosa was removed, who stood to benefit?

“As a soldier, if you throw a hand grenade, you must yourself take cover because the grenade will explode and kill you as well,” Breakfast said. “That’s what those who oppose Ramaphosa always forget.”

He pointed to a growing collaboration between the RET faction within the ANC and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The RET, EFF and African Transformation Movement (ATM) shared a common agenda to oppose the president. The three groups often complimented each other to oppose the Ramaphosa administration.

“It’s quite obvious the EFF and the RET are collaborating.

“At the same time, it is becoming clearer that there are people who are micromanaging the ATM against the president using the parliamentary platform.”