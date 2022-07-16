Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
16 Jul 2022
6:00 am
Politics

March on Luthuli House a rookie move by RET faction – expert

The presence of the RET members exposed the real agenda to remove Ramaphosa from power.

Disgruntled members of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) march to Luthuli House, 15 July 2022, in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega
A political analyst has likened the march to Luthuli House, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s archrivals Carl Niehaus and Supra Mahumapelo, to the act of a rookie who throws a hand grenade but forgets to take cover himself. Political analyst Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast said the mere presence of Niehaus and Mahumapelo at yesterday’s march exposed the real agenda of the radical economic transformation (RET) advocates within the ANC to remove Ramaphosa from power. Both were allies of former president Jacob Zuma and suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. The presence of the RET members reinforced suspicions that the charges laid by...

