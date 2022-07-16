Solly Mapaila elected unopposed as SACP general secretary

Citizen Reporter

Solly Mapaila has been elected unopposed as the new general secretary of the South African Communist Party (SACP) at the party’s 15th national congress in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.

SACP national congress

Mapaila, who was previously the SACP’s first deputy general secretary, takes over from Blade Nzimande after 25 years at the helm of the party. Nzimande was elected as the SACP’s national chairperson.

ALSO READ: Blade simply couldn’t cut it: After 24 years under Nzimande, SACP communists in name only

The other elected national office bearers elected were Thulas Nxesi, Madala Masuku and Joyce Moropa as deputy national chairperson, first deputy general secretary, and national treasurer, respectively.

The SACP’s elective conference is expected to conclude on Saturday.

Relevance of tripartite alliance

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday defended the longstanding alliance between the African National Congress (ANC) and the SACP, hitting back at critics who say the partnership remained outdated and irrelevant.

The ANC is in a tripartite alliance with the SACP and the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) that was formed during the struggle against apartheid.

Ramaphosa told delegates at the SACP’s congress the governing party remained firmly committed to the alliance and backed calls for the reconfiguration of the partnership.

“As many have called for the dissolution of the alliance [and] as many have called it an outdated and irrelevant alliance – we have continued to work together to advance the interests of the people of South Africa, in particular, the poor and the working class,” he said.

The ANC-led alliance has in the recent past been fraught with challenges over decision-making and government’s policy direction, with calls for the reconfiguration of the partnership.

The SACP had also threatened to withdraw its support for the ANC at the polls and contest elections independently due to corruption and state capture scandals bedeviling the ANC.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

NOW READ: Ramaphosa says ANC remains committed to alliance with SACP, calls for reconfiguration talks to conclude