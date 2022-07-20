Stephen Tau
20 Jul 2022
Phala Phala saga turning public opinion against Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa is losing the public's support due to his handling of the Phala Phala saga, which may be exactly what his detractors wanted.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams
The ongoing pressure exerted on President Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to exhaust him and possibly force him to make compromises within the governing African National Congress (ANC). This is according to political analyst, Ralph Mathekga, who is of the view that Ramaphosa will likely be pushed into a corner, where he won’t be able to push back. The Phala Phala farm saga came to light when former spy boss, Arthur Fraser, opened a case against Ramaphosa, claiming the President had concealed a crime of theft that happened at his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo in 2020. ALSO READ: Arthur...

