ANC’s needs to be reborn to ‘save itself from itself’

The African National Congress (ANC) which has been going through some serious challenges, which includes the never-ending factional battles in recent years, cannot ‘save itself from itself’ and needs a total rebirth.

This is the view of political analyst professor Lesiba Teffo, in response to a question on whether or not the ANC will emerge united at this weekend’s much anticipated provincial elective conference, taking place in the party’s stronghold province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

“The renewal project of the African National Congress (ANC) will never work unless it is reborn.

“Some people view the party as an employment agency for some,” he said.

Can Ramaphosa expect a warm Durban welcome?

Although it is yet to be confirmed, there are talks of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa going to the KZN conference this weekend and some are wondering what kind of reception awaits him in a province which has a lot of people aligned to the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) faction.

Teffo believes Ramaphosa is likely to be warmly welcomed as he currently appears to be politically unassailable.

“Despite his challenges on a personal level, I don’t think there is anyone who can take him on at the moment in the ANC, this despite the fact that he (Ramaphosa) hasn’t performed up to expectations.

“Notwithstanding his challenges, others will also still credit him for his efforts in stemming the tide against corruption. Corruption is not rampant as it used to be,” said Teffo.

KZN conference could predict national conference outcome

Some are of the opinion that this weekend’s provincial conference is also likely going to give an indication regarding the outcomes of the upcoming national elective conference.

Teffo agrees, citing the numerical strength of the party in KZN.

“The outcome of this weekend’s conference is significant for either faction. If Ramaphosa’s faction emerge victorious this weekend, it will put him in a good position ahead of the national conference.

“If his faction loses this weekend, he will without a doubt be on shaky ground and such an outcome could also influence other provinces on their preference going to the national conference later this year. Either way, I think Ramaphosa will prevail because the RET grouping currently has no candidate who can take him (Ramaphosa) on, they have the rhetoric but no leadership,” Teffo added.

During his address to the South African Communist Party (SACP) recently, Ramaphosa made it clear that he will not be bullied in the wake of growing calls for him to resign over many challenges facing the country.

Winning KZN means winning battle for ANC

Another analyst Professor Andre Duvenhage says if Ramaphosa’s faction wins the battle in KZN, that would mean he has the entire ANC under his control.

“My take on it is that it is more unlikely that the Ramaphosa group is going to win there.”

Meanwhile the party held a state of readiness briefing on Thursday afternoon.

Addressing the media, the party’s provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said the acting secretary general of the ANC Paul Mashatile will open the conference on Friday.

When asked about Ramaphosa’s attendance, Ntuli said the head office of the party is yet to confirm.