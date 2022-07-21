Stephen Tau
Digital Reporter
3 minute read
21 Jul 2022
5:20 pm
Politics

ANC’s needs to be reborn to ‘save itself from itself’

Stephen Tau

The ANC must shed the image held by some of its members that the party is an "employment agency", says professor Lesiba Teffo.

A disgruntled member of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) holds an ANC flag during a march to Luthuli House, 15 July 2022, in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega
The African National Congress (ANC) which has been going through some serious challenges, which includes the never-ending factional battles in recent years, cannot ‘save itself from itself’ and needs a total rebirth. This is the view of political analyst professor Lesiba Teffo, in response to a question on whether or not the ANC will emerge united at this weekend’s much anticipated provincial elective conference, taking place in the party’s stronghold province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). ALSO READ: ANC’s KZN PEC meets ahead of elective conference “The renewal project of the African National Congress (ANC) will never work unless it is reborn....

