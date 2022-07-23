“What has Zuma done?” Delegates burst into song as ANC KZN conference gets underway

Faizel Patel

African National Congress (ANC) delegates attending the 9Th provincial elective conference in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal demanded through song to know what former president Jacob Zuma had done through the song “Wenzeni uZuma?” (what has Zuma done?).

The conference officially got underway at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban on Friday.

ALSO READ: ‘Zikalala has the edge’ in race for ANC KZN chairperson post

Over a thousand delegates expressed their views including their dissatisfaction over Zuma’s incarceration.

They burst into song singing: “Awusitshele wenzeni uZuma? Wena ulawulwa ipropaganda (Tell us what Zuma has done? You are governed by propaganda)”

ANC provincial chair Sihle Zikalala responded to the “Wenzeni uZuma…” song saying many ANC members and communities are still at pain about the manner in which Zuma was treated when he was arrested.

Zikalala said this has been a song that the province has been singing for a long time.

“In the context of today, I think first there is no one who was on stage who is in charge of the propaganda machine. So, it was not directed to anyone, but we cannot also hide the fact that is pain in the membership of the ANC… So, there is that pain on how President Zuma was treated.”

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile echoed Zikalala’s sentiments saying delegates must be allowed to express themselves.

“We expect our members to receive our leaders with discipline and I know that sometimes when they sing you think that it is not receiving someone warmly. Let delegates sing.”

He also said he did not believe the “Wenzeni uZuma song” was directed at anyone specifically.

“They want you as the leadership to note their concerns and … the song ‘Wenzeni uZuma?’ has a history and therefore when delegates see leadership, it is an opportunity for them to say, ‘Leadership, take note of our pain and our complaints.’”

Later, during the keynote address, Mashatile told delegates people do not want to see infighting within the party and they yearn for a renewed ANC knowing no other political home.

Mashatile said the conference outcomes must not divide the ANC and no one would be declared winner or loser.

“We expect that at the end of this conference there will be no winners or losers, but that the ANC will be the ultimate winner.”

He says this conference must take the party in the province forward.

“While we expect robust engagements and also contestation, we trust that comrades will engage each other in a cordial manner, always bearing in mind that we are members of one ANC. We expect high levels of revolutionary discipline, from all delegates at this conference. The eyes of the world and our country are upon you.”

Mashatile also urged delegates to start with the work of preparing for the 2024 National General Elections after the conference.

“I say this because as the ANC we have a mammoth task ahead of us. We need to work hard to regain lost ground, especially in our key constituency areas. We must make it our mission to disappoint those that have already written the ANC’s obituary for 2024.”

“Our task is not only to re-energize our base, but also to reach out to all the people of South Africa. We must take our campaign to every city, every dorpie, every village, every township; every street corner and every highway and by-way; every mosque, church, synagogue and place of worship, as well as every shop and factory floor,” Mashatile said.

Mashatile confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to attend the conference on Sunday.

The KZN ANC will elect its new leadership this weekend with Premier Sihle Zikalala, Finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube and businessman Sandile Zungu all running for the chairperson position.

ALSO READ: KZN ANC Conference | Four candidates pull out