“We’re not enemies”: Ramaphosa faces booing KZN delegates, urges unity

Getrude Makhafola

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday faced booing KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress (ANC) delegates, telling them there shouldn’t be any animosity within the governing party.

He heaped praises on the members for the manner in which they conducted conference and the swift adoption of credentials without the usual problems that accompany party conferences.

Upon setting foot into the venue, delegates waved the change sign at Ramaphosa, indicating their dissatisfaction with his presidency. They then burst into the “wenzeni uZuma” song again.

Confusion reigned early Sunday when national ANC leaders at the venue told journalists Ramaphosa would not make it to close the seemingly hostile conference, after his ally Premier Sihle Zikalala and his slate lost to Sboniso Duma’s ‘Taliban.’

Newly elected chairperson Duma had to calm the rising temperatures in the room, but not before complaining about what he called the “conduct of the judiciary.”

“We are not happy with the way in which the judiciary operates. The president [Ramaphosa] is also familiar with our concerns here in KwaZulu-Natal that we failed [former president] Zuma who is persecuted by the system.

“Those who care about the ANC will listen and behave. Let us give the president the platform to address conference,” said Duma.

Duma’s pro-RET ‘Taliban’ slate, also backed by former health minister Zweli Mkhize, emerged triumphant over Zikalala’s, getting a lion’s share of support from the over 1,600 delegates.

There had been a rallying of forces behind Mkhize to emerge in the top six of the ANC come the December national conference.

KwaZulu-Natal, being the biggest in terms of ANC members, could set the tone on whether Ramaphosa gets a second term or not.

‘No purging’

Urging unity and renewal of the ANC, Ramaphosa said he was pleased to hear Duma say that he won’t purge his predecessor Zikalala and his slate.

Duma had told journalists after his election on Saturday that unity will prevail in the ANC in the KwaZulu-Natal.

Different views should never divide the party, said Ramaphosa.

“Yes there are different perspectives, it’s not new. What they should never do is divide us to a point were we regard ourselves as enemies…we are not enemies, we must work together.

“I was happy when comrade Duma said there would be purging, and he is going to work with other comrades. I applaud you. The term comrade means we may not be personal friends but you are my comrade in arms.

“Where we differ we should say clearly and explicitly, but what unites is the ANC, that should be the overriding issue.

He shied away from addressing the elephant in the room – Zuma, and instead further focused on the aftermath of the devastating floods in the province, economic transformation and the embattled power utility Eskom.

KwaZulu-Natal, said Ramaphosa, was united in raising lack of economic transformation and championing the radical economic transformation mantra.

“For radical economic transformation to be successful, we need to address all issues, particularly empowerment. Our objective is to foster transformation in our economic recovery plan to make sure we bring more black people as owners, financiers , managers and industrialists. Empowering our people has become a KZN issue, and we applaud you for raising this sharply.”

Regarding Eskom, Ramaphosa said government had been hard been at work behind the scenes. An announcement on the energy plans would be made “soon,” he said.

“We’ve been meeting with departments, even with police, focusing on problems at Eskom. We’ve been to power stations, met engineers and scientists to work out clear and practical ways. We’ll soon be making announcement in this regard.”

“The issues at Eskom has demonstrated the need for urgent reform. Increasing capacity is not happening enough. Will be announcing a package of measures to end loadshedding in the medium term to ensure that we have energy security in medium term future,” he told the conference delegates.