‘No man of the people’: New ANC KZN leader will ensure his faction prevails – analyst

Eric Naki

The new ANC provincial leader in KwaZulu-Natal will make no difference to the people but will prioritise the ANC and his political faction, a political analyst says.

University of KZN political scientist Zakhele Ndlovu said the victory of Siboniso Duma’s faction, the Talibans, at the weekend’s provincial conference was a victory of the Zuma faction and indirectly for former health minister Zweli Mkhize.

Mkhize has been endorsed by Zuma and Duma.

Ndlovu cautioned that Duma would promote members of his faction and prioritise ANC politics at the expense of the people.

“To the ANC leaders, it’s ‘our time to eat’ and the citizens do not matter any more,” Ndlovu said.

“We don’t see this new leader in KZN making any change at all because to them it’s all about politics of the ANC. Duma will ensure his faction prevails,” Ndlovu said.

The Talibans support Zuma and Mkhize.

“KZN is the only province so far that supports Mkhize, but let’s wait until other provinces that have not yet held their provincial conferences, such as Free State and North West, are done,” Ndlovu said.

Before the weekend conference, Duma was relatively unknown in the province.

His name did not feature in any pre-conference campaigns, debates or slates.

The candidate names that were being bandied about were Sihle Zikalala, Nomusa Dube-Ncube and businessman Sandile Zungu.

Duma is a product of ANC Youth League, but he does not have extensive party experience.

He was deployed to the KZN provincial legislature.

