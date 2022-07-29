WATCH: Malema owns BBC journalist with ‘fortune teller’ response

Narissa Subramoney

BBC’s news and current affairs journalist and presenter Stephen Sackur got a small taste of Julius Malema’s firebrand wit, when Sackur tried to get an answer about how the EFF plans to defeat the ANC in next year’s polls.

Sackur questioned whether the EFF would work with the DA to unseat the ANC because on its own, the party does not have the numbers to topple the governing party.

Watch Malema, commonly referred to as ‘CIC’ (Commander-in-Chief), respond:

"Ey I didn't know you are a fortune teller, I thought you were a journalist"

~ @Julius_S_Malema ???????? pic.twitter.com/RphhXGdJ5L — TYRONE MKANSI ???????? (@Tyrone_Mkansi) July 29, 2022

During the interview, Malema also reiterated the party’s position on the Russian invasion, pointing to ties with the country during apartheid.

“We are with Russia. We are encouraging our government to work with the Russians… Russia was there for us when it was not fashionable to do so,” said Malema.

